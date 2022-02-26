CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Sheppard leads Belmont over…

Sheppard leads Belmont over Tennessee St. 87-67

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 24 points as Belmont rolled past Tennessee State 87-67 on Saturday.

Grayson Murphy had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Belmont (25-6, 15-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Will Richard added 13 points. Nick Muszynski had 10 points.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 17 points for the Tigers (13-17, 8-10). Kassim Nicholson added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Dedric Boyd had 11 points.

The Bruins also defeated Tennessee State 88-61 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up