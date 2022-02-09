Sheppard leads Belmont against Morehead State after 23-point game

Morehead State Eagles (19-6, 11-1 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (19-5, 10-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Morehead State Eagles (19-6, 11-1 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (19-5, 10-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Ben Sheppard scored 23 points in Belmont’s 72-58 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bruins have gone 9-1 in home games. Belmont ranks third in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Grayson Murphy averaging 6.0.

The Eagles are 11-1 in OVC play. Morehead State is second in the OVC giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. The Eagles won the last meeting 83-74 on Jan. 21. Skyelar Potter scored 17 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murphy is averaging 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, six assists and 2.3 steals for the Bruins. Sheppard is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Johni Broome is shooting 57.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Eagles. Potter is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

