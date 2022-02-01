CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Shepherd, California Golden Bears to visit Ingram, Stanford Cardinal

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

California Golden Bears (9-12, 2-8 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-7, 5-4 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Shepherd and the California Golden Bears visit Ingram Harrison and the Stanford Cardinal on Tuesday.

The Cardinal have gone 8-1 at home. Stanford is third in the Pac-12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ingram averaging 2.3.

The Golden Bears are 2-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 3-11 record against teams above .500.

The Cardinal and Golden Bears square off Tuesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Ingram is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Joel Brown is averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Shepherd is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

