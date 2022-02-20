CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Sheldon scores 19, No. 18 Ohio State women top Wisconsin

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 4:16 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 18 Ohio State cruised to a 59-42 win over Wisconsin on Sunday.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 12 points and Tanaya Beacham added 10 points for the Buckeyes, who outscored Wisconsin 35-14 in the middle two quarters.

Ohio State (20-5, 12-4 Big Ten Conference) was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with five of its 11 turnovers to finish with its second-lowest offensive output of the season. However, the Buckeyes held the Badgers to their lowest output and worst shooting game (30%).

Krystyna Ellew and Julie Pospisilova scored 11 points each for Wisconsin (7-19, 4-12) and Katie Nelson had 10. Nelson played all 40 minutes for the third-straight game and eighth time this season.

The Badgers set a school record with 14 3-pointers on 24 attempts in their last game. This time they were 6 of 17 on 3s (34.3%) and 9 of 33 inside the arc (27%).

Sheldon had 10 points in the first quarter when the Buckeyes took a 16-15 lead and had a three-point play in a 9-0 run to open the second quarter. It was 32-22 at the half and Ohio State scored the first 14 points of the third quarter, six by Sheldon and six by Mikulasikova, to break it open.

