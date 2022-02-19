OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Shaver scores 20 to…

Shaver scores 20 to lift Boise St. over Utah St. 68-57

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 8:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had 20 points as Boise State topped Utah State 68-57 on Saturday.

Abu Kigab had 17 points for Boise State (21-6, 12-2 Mountain West Conference). Tyson Degenhart added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mladen Armus had seven rebounds.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 16 points for the Aggies (15-13, 6-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Horvath added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zee Hamoda had 10 points.

Justin Bean, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Aggies, had only 6 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Broncos improved to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Boise State defeated Utah State 62-59 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up