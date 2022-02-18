Shaver leads Boise State against Utah State after 20-point performance

Utah State Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the Utah State Aggies after Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 20 points in Boise State’s 85-59 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncos have gone 10-3 at home. Boise State averages 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Aggies are 6-8 in MWC play. Utah State ranks fifth in the MWC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Bean averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Broncos won the last meeting 62-59 on Jan. 21. Mladen Armus scored 22 points points to help lead the Broncos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armus is averaging 7.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Bean is averaging 18.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Brandon Horvath is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

