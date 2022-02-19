Shaver leads Boise State against Utah State after 20-point game

Utah State Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah State Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -4; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the Utah State Aggies after Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 20 points in Boise State’s 85-59 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncos have gone 10-3 at home. Boise State is ninth in the MWC with 11.7 assists per game led by Emmanuel Akot averaging 3.0.

The Aggies are 6-8 against conference opponents. Utah State ranks eighth in the MWC allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Broncos won 62-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Mladen Armus led the Broncos with 22 points, and R.J. Eytle-Rock led the Aggies with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abu Kigab is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 assists. Justin Bean is shooting 48.1% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.