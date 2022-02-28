Shaver leads Boise State against Nevada after 27-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (23-6, 14-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (23-6, 14-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the Nevada Wolf Pack after Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 27 points in Boise State’s 86-76 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Broncos have gone 12-3 in home games. Boise State ranks second in the MWC in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Mladen Armus leads the Broncos with 7.9 boards.

The Wolf Pack are 6-10 in MWC play. Nevada is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Broncos won the last matchup 85-70 on Jan. 13. Shaver scored 28 points points to help lead the Broncos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaver averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Abu Kigab is averaging 14.4 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Desmond Cambridge is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Will Baker is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

