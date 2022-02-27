CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past UNLV 86-76

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 12:46 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had 27 points as Boise State beat UNLV 86-76 on Saturday night. Abu Kigab added 23 points for the Broncos.

Tyson Degenhart had 10 points for Boise State (23-6, 14-2 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Emmanuel Akot added six rebounds.

Boise State scored 47 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Bryce Hamilton had 25 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (17-12, 9-7). Donovan Williams added 17 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had 12 points.

The Broncos also defeated UNLV 69-63 on Feb. 11.

