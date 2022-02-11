OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Shabazz carries San Francisco past Pepperdine 105-61

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:48 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 24 points as San Francisco easily beat Pepperdine 105-61 on Thursday night.

Gabe Stefanini added 21 points for the Dons. Stefanini also had six assists.

Jamaree Bouyea had 18 points and six rebounds for San Francisco (20-6, 7-4 West Coast Conference). Yauhen Massalski added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

San Francisco posted a season-high 24 assists.

San Francisco totaled 60 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Houston Mallette had 23 points for the Waves (7-19, 1-10). Carson Basham added three assists.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Waves this season. San Francisco defeated Pepperdine 71-45 on Jan. 22.

