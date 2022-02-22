CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Shabazz carries San Francisco past Pacific 104-71

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 12:26 AM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 21 points as San Francisco rolled past Pacific 104-71 on Monday night.

Shabazz made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Dons (22-7, 9-5 West Coast Conference). Jamaree Bouyea added 15 points and 11 assists. Gabe Stefanini and Julian Rishwain both scored 14.

Jeremiah Bailey had 20 points to pace the Tigers (8-19, 3-9). Nick Blake added 16 points, while Alphonso Anderson scored 11.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

