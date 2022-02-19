OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
SFA visits Lamar following Kensmil’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-8, 9-4 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-24, 0-11 WAC)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -13.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits the Lamar Cardinals after Gavin Kensmil scored 26 points in SFA’s 88-71 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Cardinals are 2-6 on their home court. Lamar is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The ‘Jacks are 9-4 in WAC play. SFA is eighth in the WAC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Kensmil averaging 6.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The ‘Jacks won 86-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Latrell Jossell led the ‘Jacks with 23 points, and C.J. Roberts led the Cardinals with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lincoln Smith is averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Roberts is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Kensmil is averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Jossell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 61.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

