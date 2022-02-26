CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
SFA plays Abilene Christian, seeks 20th win of season

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Abilene Christian Wildcats (18-8, 9-6 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (19-8, 11-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -3; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will aim for its 20th win of the season when the ‘Jacks take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The ‘Jacks have gone 12-3 at home. SFA ranks ninth in the WAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 4.1.

The Wildcats are 9-6 in conference games. Abilene Christian averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The ‘Jacks won 64-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Gavin Kensmil led the ‘Jacks with 13 points, and Coryon Mason led the Wildcats with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is averaging 16.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Solomon is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for SFA.

Damien Daniels is averaging 6.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Mason is averaging 13.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

