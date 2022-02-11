OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Settle leads Howard against Delaware State after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Delaware State Hornets (2-18, 0-7 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-10, 4-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the Delaware State Hornets after William Settle scored 21 points in Howard’s 96-38 win over the Gallaudet Bison.

The Bison have gone 5-3 in home games. Howard is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 0-7 in MEAC play. Delaware State is 2-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won the last meeting 69-64 on Feb. 8. Kyle Foster scored 21 points points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bison. Settle is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Howard.

Myles Carter is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 56.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

