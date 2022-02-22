Seton Hall takes home win streak into matchup with Butler

Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-10, 7-8 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-10, 7-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Butler looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Pirates are 11-3 in home games. Seton Hall ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 34.1% from downtown, led by Tyler Powell shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 in Big East play. Butler allows 66.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Rhoden is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Myles Cale is averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Aaron Thompson is averaging 8.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 7.9 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

