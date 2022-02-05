OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Selden scores 18 to lift Gardner-Webb past NC A&T 69-62

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 4:15 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Reserve Anthony Selden had 18 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and 12 rebounds to lead Gardner-Webb to a 69-62 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Zion Williams had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Gardner-Webb (13-10, 7-3 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. D’Maurian Williams added 12 points. Kareem Reid had 10 points and three blocks.

Harry Morrice had 14 points for the Aggies (9-15, 4-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremy Robinson added 10 points. Kameron Langley had six assists.

