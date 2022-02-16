Seattle U visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Johnson’s 38-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (19-6, 10-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-18, 2-11 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Seattle U Redhawks (19-6, 10-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-18, 2-11 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -7; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Seattle U Redhawks after Justin Johnson scored 38 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 80-72 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-7 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redhawks have gone 10-2 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is fourth in the WAC shooting 33.8% from downtown. Jaren Nafarrete leads the Redhawks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in WAC play. The Redhawks won the last matchup 67-59 on Feb. 11. Cameron Tyson scored 13 points to help lead the Redhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Justin Johnson is averaging 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Tyson is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Redhawks. Darrion Trammell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

