Seattle U visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Johnson’s 38-point outing

Seattle U Redhawks (19-6, 10-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-18, 2-11 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on the Seattle U Redhawks after Justin Johnson scored 38 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 80-72 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-7 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Redhawks are 10-2 in conference matchups. Seattle U has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Redhawks won the last matchup 67-59 on Feb. 11. Cameron Tyson scored 13 points to help lead the Redhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Xavier Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Darrion Trammell is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

