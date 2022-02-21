CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Seattle U hosts New Mexico State after Allen’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

New Mexico State Aggies (23-4, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (21-6, 12-2 WAC)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Teddy Allen scored 30 points in New Mexico State’s 82-66 victory against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Redhawks have gone 16-1 in home games. Seattle U is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 11-2 against conference opponents. New Mexico State ranks sixth in the WAC scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Allen averaging 2.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Aggies won the last meeting 79-64 on Feb. 5. Allen scored 33 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Allen is scoring 20.2 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

