Seattle U faces Lamar, aims for 8th straight home win

Lamar Cardinals (2-23, 0-10 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-6, 9-2 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -17; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Lamar trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Redhawks are 14-1 on their home court. Seattle U scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 0-10 against WAC opponents. Lamar is 0-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

C.J. Roberts is shooting 39.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cardinals. Brock McClure is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

