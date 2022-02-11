Seattle U and Lamar square off in conference

Lamar Cardinals (2-23, 0-10 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-6, 9-2 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: C.J.…

Lamar Cardinals (2-23, 0-10 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-6, 9-2 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: C.J. Roberts and the Lamar Cardinals visit Darrion Trammell and the Seattle U Redhawks in WAC play Saturday.

The Redhawks are 14-1 in home games. Seattle U is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals are 0-10 in WAC play. Lamar averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 0-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trammell is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Roberts is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brock McClure is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.