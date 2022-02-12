OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Sears scores 27 to lift Ohio over E. Michigan 74-56

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:00 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Mark Sears had 27 points as Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan 74-56 on Saturday.

Miles Brown had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio (21-4, 12-2 Mid-American Conference).

Darion Spottsville had 12 points for the Eagles (8-16, 3-10), who have now lost five games in a row. Luka Savicevic added 11 points. Bryce McBride had 10 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan 81-68 on Feb. 3.

