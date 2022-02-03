Sears scores 20 to lift Ohio past Eastern Michigan 81-68

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 20 points as Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 81-68 on Thursday. Ben Roderick had…

Listen now to WTOP News

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 20 points as Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 81-68 on Thursday.

Ben Roderick had 19 points for Ohio (18-3, 9-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Jason Carter added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Ben Vander Plas had 15 points.

Nathan Scott had 16 points for the Eagles (8-13, 3-7). Bryce McBride added 14 points and Mo Njie had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.