Sears scores 20 to lift Ohio past Eastern Michigan 81-68

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 5:55 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 20 points as Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 81-68 on Thursday.

Ben Roderick had 19 points for Ohio (18-3, 9-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Jason Carter added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Ben Vander Plas had 15 points.

Nathan Scott had 16 points for the Eagles (8-13, 3-7). Bryce McBride added 14 points and Mo Njie had 10 points.

