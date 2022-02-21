CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Sears, Ohio Bobcats host the Central Michigan Chippewas

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-18, 5-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (22-5, 13-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Miller and the Central Michigan Chippewas take on Mark Sears and the Ohio Bobcats in MAC action Tuesday.

The Bobcats have gone 14-1 in home games. Ohio is sixth in the MAC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Chippewas are 5-8 in conference play. Central Michigan is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 81-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Ben Vander Plas led the Bobcats with 24 points, and Miller led the Chippewas with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Vander Plas is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Miller is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

