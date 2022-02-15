Sears leads Ohio against Miami (OH) after 27-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-13, 5-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (21-4, 12-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-13, 5-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (21-4, 12-2 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -11; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Ohio’s 74-56 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 13-1 at home. Ohio has a 16-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The RedHawks have gone 5-8 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is fourth in the MAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Dae Dae Grant averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 86-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Ben Vander Plas led the Bobcats with 23 points, and Grant led the RedHawks with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Plas averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Sears is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Grant is averaging 16.8 points and four assists for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.