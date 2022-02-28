CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Sears leads Ohio against Bowling Green after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Ohio Bobcats (23-6, 14-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (12-17, 5-13 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Ohio’s 91-83 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Falcons are 8-7 in home games. Bowling Green has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats have gone 14-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 19-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Bobcats won the last matchup 85-78 on Jan. 12. Jason Carter scored 22 points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeqwon Plowden is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 10.4 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Sears is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

