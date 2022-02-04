SE Louisiana visits Houston Baptist after Lee’s 30-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (12-11, 4-2 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-13, 2-4 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Darius Lee scored 30 points in Houston Baptist’s 97-87 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 in home games. Houston Baptist is fourth in the Southland with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Lee averaging 6.2.

The Lions are 4-2 in conference matchups. SE Louisiana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. The Lions won the last meeting 90-81 on Jan. 6. Gus Okafor scored 25 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Sam Hofman is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Jalyn Hinton is averaging 12.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lions. Ryan Burkhardt is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

