SE Louisiana hosts Nicholls State after Gordon’s 30-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (19-9, 9-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-13, 8-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (19-9, 9-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-13, 8-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Jitaurious Gordon scored 30 points in Nicholls State’s 80-62 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions have gone 9-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalyn Hinton averaging 2.3.

The Colonels are 9-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. The Lions won the last meeting 101-93 on Jan. 22. Ryan Burkhardt scored 21 points points to help lead the Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Clergeot is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Gus Okafor is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Gordon is scoring 20.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 12 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.