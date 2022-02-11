OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Screen leads Bucknell against Holy Cross after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:42 AM

Holy Cross Crusaders (7-16, 5-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (6-19, 3-10 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Andre Screen scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 68-66 victory against the American Eagles.

The Bison are 5-5 in home games. Bucknell is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crusaders are 5-6 in conference matchups. Holy Cross has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Bison won the last matchup 68-65 on Jan. 22. Xander Rice scored 16 points points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk is averaging 17.9 points for the Bison. Rice is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Gerrale Gates is averaging 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

