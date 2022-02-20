OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Scott-Grayson, Auburn women upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 2:46 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 23 points with five steals and Auburn scored the last 11 points of the game to upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60 on Sunday.

After Jenna Staiti’s layup put Georgia on top 60-54 with 7:16 to play, the Bulldogs missed their last 11 shots and had six turnovers.

Aicha Coulibaly, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, started the winning run and then tied the game with a breakaway layup with 3:42 to play. After that the Tigers made just 3 of 6 free throws before Sania Wells hit two free throws with 16.7 seconds left.

Auburn (10-15, 2-12 Southeastern Conference), ended a five-game losing streak. The Tigers were playing their third-straight ranked team. It is Auburn’s third win over a ranked team this season.

Staiti led the Bulldogs (18-8, 7-7) with 18 points. Que Morrison added 14, Javyn Nicholson added 11 and Reigan Richardson 10.

Auburn led 20-14 after one quarter but Georgia took a 33-30 lead at the half and led by as many as eight in the third quarter. Morrison’s layup to open the fourth quarter made it 56-48.

Georgia was 3 of 16 in the fourth quarter and shot 39% (22 of 57) for the game. The Bulldogs were 1 of 6 from 3-point range and 15 of 18 from the foul line but had 21 turnovers.

Auburn had six 3-pointers and shot 41%.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

