Schofield, Gooden lead Dixie State over Utah Valley in OT

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield tossed in 26 points and Cameron Gooden had two big three-point plays to spark Dixie State past Utah Valley 80-75 in overtime on Saturday night.

Gooden finished with 16 points for the Trailblazers (13-14, 6-8 Western Athletic Conference). His three-point play with 6 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 70. Gooden had another three-point play to get Dixie State started in the extra period and Frank Staine, who had 12 points and eight rebounds, gave the Trailblazers the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 2:07 remaining. Isaiah Pope scored 10.

Justin Harmon had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines (17-9, 8-6). Fardaws Aimaq added 20 points and 21 rebounds. Connor Harding had 12 points.

The Trailblazers evened the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated Dixie State 79-71 on Jan. 8.

