Schmock leads Ohio against Akron after 23-point game

Akron Zips (18-9, 11-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (23-5, 14-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -7; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Akron Zips after Tommy Schmock scored 23 points in Ohio’s 76-50 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bobcats are 15-1 on their home court. Ohio averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 19-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Zips are 11-6 in MAC play. Akron is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MAC play. The Bobcats won the last matchup 69-63 on Jan. 4. Mark Sears scored 24 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Ali Ali is averaging 13.8 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

