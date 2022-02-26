CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Scheierman leads S. Dakota…

Scheierman leads S. Dakota St. over Kansas City 86-75

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 25 points as South Dakota State stretched its winning streak to 18 games, getting past Kansas City 86-75 on Saturday night.

Douglas Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (27-4, 18-0 Summit League). Charlie Easley added 14 points. Zeke Mayo had 12 points.

Josiah Allick tied a season high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Roos (19-11, 12-6). Evan Gilyard II added 18 points. Arkel Lamar had 17 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Roos for the season. South Dakota State defeated Kansas City 89-57 on Dec. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up