Scantlebury, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-17, 2-6 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-17, 2-8 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-17, 2-6 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-17, 2-8 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Rush and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights visit Nigel Scantlebury and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in NEC play Saturday.

The Blue Devils are 3-4 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 2-6 in conference matchups. Fairleigh Dickinson is eighth in the NEC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by John Square Jr. averaging 2.3.

The Blue Devils and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scantlebury is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 8.8 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Rush is averaging 14.3 points for the Knights. Square is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.