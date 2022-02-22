CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Savrasov leads Georgia Southern against Louisiana after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-13, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-14, 4-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Andrei Savrasov scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 58-49 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 6-4 at home. Georgia Southern ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Savrasov averaging 3.6.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Eagles won the last meeting 66-65 on Jan. 30. Elijah McCadden scored 21 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Bryant is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.4 points. Savrasov is shooting 48.1% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Trajan Wesley is averaging 4.8 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

