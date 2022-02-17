OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Sarenac scores 16 to lead Marshall past Old Dominion 67-63

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:28 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marko Sarenac had 16 points as Marshall edged past Old Dominion 67-63 on Thursday night.

Taevion Kinsey had 15 points for Marshall (10-16, 3-10 Conference USA). Mikel Beyers added 12 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 10 points and six rebounds.

C.J. Keyser had 21 points for the Monarchs (10-16, 5-8). Austin Trice added 14 points and 19 rebounds. Mekhi Long had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Thundering Herd evened the season series against the Monarchs. Old Dominion defeated Marshall 79-64 on Feb. 3.

