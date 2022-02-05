Santiago scores 21 to carry Kent St. over E. Michigan 90-71

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago had a season-high 21 points and Malique Jacobs had 13 points and six assists…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago had a season-high 21 points and Malique Jacobs had 13 points and six assists and Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 90-71 on Saturday.

Andrew Garcia added 13 points and Sincere Carry had 12 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (13-9, 8-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight.

Darion Spottsville scored a career-high 20 points for the Eagles (8-14, 3-8). Noah Farrakhan added 16 points. Nathan Scott had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kent State also beat Eastern Michigan 56-47 on Jan. 18.

