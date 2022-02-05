OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Santiago scores 21 to…

Santiago scores 21 to carry Kent St. over E. Michigan 90-71

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 5:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago had a season-high 21 points and Malique Jacobs had 13 points and six assists and Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 90-71 on Saturday.

Andrew Garcia added 13 points and Sincere Carry had 12 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (13-9, 8-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight.

Darion Spottsville scored a career-high 20 points for the Eagles (8-14, 3-8). Noah Farrakhan added 16 points. Nathan Scott had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kent State also beat Eastern Michigan 56-47 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up