CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » Santiago scores 14 to…

Santiago scores 14 to lead Kent St. past Ohio 75-52

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Kent State to a 75-52 win over Ohio on Friday night, the Golden Flashes’ eighth straight victory.

Malique Jacobs also had 14 points to go with nine rebounds for Kent State (17-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry added 12 points and seven assists. Justyn Hamilton had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bobcats’ 23.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Kent State opponent this season.

Kent State dominated the first half and led 45-15 at the break. The Bobcats’ 15 first-half points were a season low.

Jason Carter had 12 points for the Bobcats (22-5, 13-3). Ben Vander Plas added 10 points and eight rebounds. Mark Sears had 10 points.

The Golden Flashes evened the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Kent State 80-72 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up