Santa Clara visits Portland following Robertson’s 31-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (17-9, 7-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-12, 4-6 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (17-9, 7-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-12, 4-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Tyler Robertson scored 31 points in Portland’s 86-76 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots are 7-4 on their home court. Portland is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 7-4 in WCC play. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC shooting 37.5% from deep. Keshawn Justice paces the Broncos shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The Pilots and Broncos square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jalen Williams is averaging 18 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.