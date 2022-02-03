OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Santa Clara tops Loyola…

Santa Clara tops Loyola Marymount 79-60

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 11:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice and Josip Vrankic scored 13 points apiece as Santa Clara beat Loyola Marymount 79-60 on Thursday night.

Jalen Williams and Carlos Stewart each added 12 points for the Broncos. PJ Pipes chipped in 11. Williams also had six rebounds.

Joe Quintana had 14 points for the Lions (9-11, 2-6 West Coast Conference), whose losing streak reached four games. Keli Leaupepe also scored 14 points. Eli Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up