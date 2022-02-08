Santa Clara hosts No. 22 Saint Mary’s (CA) following Ducas’ 25-point performance

Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-4, 7-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (16-8, 6-3 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-4, 7-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (16-8, 6-3 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -3; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Alex Ducas scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 71-60 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos are 12-3 on their home court. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 15.2 assists per game led by Jalen Williams averaging 3.4.

The Gaels are 7-1 in conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Bowen averaging 4.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Gaels won the last meeting 73-65 on Jan. 21. Tommy Kuhse scored 17 points to help lead the Gaels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Williams is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Matthias Tass is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Ducas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.