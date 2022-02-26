CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Sanogo leads No. 21 UConn against Georgetown after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:02 AM

UConn Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 0-16 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UConn visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Adama Sanogo scored 20 points in UConn’s 71-69 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Hoyas have gone 6-10 at home. Georgetown averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies are 11-5 in Big East play. UConn is third in the Big East shooting 35.3% from downtown. Akok Akok leads the Huskies shooting 46.4% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won 96-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Sanogo led the Huskies with 19 points, and Aminu Mohammed led the Hoyas with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Harris is averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Don Carey is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

R.J. Cole is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

