Sandage leads Western Illinois against North Dakota after 27-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-20, 2-11 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-11, 5-8 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-20, 2-11 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-11, 5-8 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Colton Sandage scored 27 points in Western Illinois’ 84-81 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Leathernecks are 7-5 on their home court. Western Illinois is third in the Summit scoring 80.2 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-11 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is 3-15 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Leathernecks won the last meeting 73-68 on Jan. 14. Will Carius scored 26 points points to help lead the Leathernecks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Paul Bruns is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.