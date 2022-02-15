San Jose State visits Nevada after Cambridge’s 27-point game

San Jose State Spartans (7-17, 0-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (7-17, 0-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Desmond Cambridge scored 27 points in Nevada’s 85-72 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-5 in home games. Nevada has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans have gone 0-12 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Wolf Pack and Spartans match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Cambridge is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Trey Smith is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 8.1 points. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Spartans: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

