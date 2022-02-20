San Jose State takes on conference foe New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (11-15, 3-9 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-19, 0-14 MWC) San Jose, California; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

New Mexico Lobos (11-15, 3-9 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-19, 0-14 MWC)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal Mashburn, Jr. and the New Mexico Lobos visit Omari Moore and the San Jose State Spartans in MWC action Sunday.

The Spartans have gone 6-8 in home games. San Jose State has a 4-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lobos are 3-9 in conference matchups. New Mexico has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Lobos won the last meeting 86-70 on Jan. 29. Mashburn scored 23 points to help lead the Lobos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Mashburn is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lobos. KJ Jenkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 0-10, averaging 59.6 points, 24.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Lobos: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.