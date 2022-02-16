OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
San Jose State hosts Nevada after Baker’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:42 AM

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-13, 5-8 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-18, 0-13 MWC)

San Jose, California; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on the San Jose State Spartans after Will Baker scored 23 points in Nevada’s 81-72 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Spartans are 6-7 on their home court. San Jose State has a 3-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Wolf Pack are 5-8 against MWC opponents. Nevada is fifth in the MWC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wolf Pack won the last meeting 81-72 on Feb. 16. Baker scored 23 points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 7.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Grant Sherfield is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

