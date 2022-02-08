OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
San Jose State faces San Diego State after Amey’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

San Diego State Aztecs (13-6, 5-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-15, 0-10 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts the San Diego State Aztecs after Myron Amey Jr. scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 76-60 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans have gone 6-5 in home games. San Jose State is second in the MWC shooting 36.0% from deep, led by Trey Anderson shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Aztecs have gone 5-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State averages 64.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Spartans and Aztecs square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Anderson is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Matt Bradley is averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.1 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 0-10, averaging 57.6 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

