San Jose State faces Air Force after Moore’s 20-point game

San Jose State Spartans (8-20, 1-15 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-17, 3-13 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (8-20, 1-15 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-17, 3-13 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on the Air Force Falcons after Omari Moore scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 77-52 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Falcons have gone 6-6 at home. Air Force ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 33.8% from deep, led by Jake Murphy shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 1-15 in MWC play. San Jose State has a 5-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Falcons won the last meeting 63-53 on Jan. 26. A.J. Walker scored 12 points points to help lead the Falcons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Jake Heidbreder is shooting 53.0% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Moore is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 22.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

