San Diego State visits Wyoming following Ike’s 23-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 10-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (22-5, 12-3 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 10-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (22-5, 12-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the San Diego State Aztecs after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 74-61 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Cowboys are 13-0 in home games. Wyoming ranks ninth in the MWC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ike averaging 2.7.

The Aztecs have gone 10-4 against MWC opponents. San Diego State scores 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Jeffries is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Matt Bradley is averaging 16.7 points for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.