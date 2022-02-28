CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
San Diego State visits Wyoming following Ike’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 10-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (23-5, 12-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 74-61 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Cowboys have gone 13-0 in home games. Wyoming is second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Ike leads the Cowboys with 9.8 boards.

The Aztecs have gone 10-4 against MWC opponents. San Diego State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cowboys and Aztecs meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Drake Jeffries is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Matt Bradley is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 16.7 points. Keshad Johnson is shooting 62.3% and averaging 6.5 points over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

